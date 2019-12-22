Phnom Pen: On December 20, 2019 at 17:45, Phnom Penh Police Office of Immigration Investigation and Procedure, in cooperation with the Police of 7 Makara, Phnom Penh, visited the Jinghua Hotel, Street 139, Group 14, Village 2, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

4 male suspects for were arrested on charges of unlawful confinement (extortion).

On December 22, 2019, 8:30, the Office of Investigation and Immigration Bureau of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police sent the four suspects above to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further proceedings.

The victim, HUANG BAILIN, a 20-year-old Chinese man with no valid passport, (although source said he entered the Kingdom of Cambodia on 23.11-2019 through Phnom Penh International Airport).

He was sent to the Department of Immigration Investigation and Implementation to follow the procedure of the law. SOURCE