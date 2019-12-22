Preah Vihear: A man died in a car crash on December 21, 2019 in front of the Chinese Temple in Koh Ker village, Srayong commune, Kuleaen district, Preah Vihear province.

The dead man borrowed a friend’s car, a drove it at high speeds after getting into an argument with his wife.

Before the incident, the victim had a minor dispute with his wife and walked out of the house to borrow a friend’s car. At the same time, his wife was rode a motorcycle to stop, but the victim continued to drive away, and his wife chased after him. The car then span out of control and overturned off the road.

The victim, whose name was Prum Sar, a 34-year-old male was in a RX300 wearing Siem Reap license plate 2B.5315.

The victim’s body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony while the car was taken to the police station. AREY