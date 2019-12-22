FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Argue With Wife, Borrow Friend’s Car, Crash, Die

cne1 Views 0 Comments ,

Preah Vihear: A man died in a car crash on December 21, 2019 in front of the Chinese Temple in Koh Ker village, Srayong commune, Kuleaen district, Preah Vihear province.

The dead man borrowed a friend’s car, a drove it at high speeds after getting into an argument with his wife.

Before the incident, the victim had a minor dispute with his wife and walked out of the house to borrow a friend’s car. At the same time, his wife was rode a motorcycle to stop, but the victim continued to drive away, and his wife chased after him. The car then span out of control and overturned off the road.

The victim, whose name was Prum Sar, a 34-year-old male was in a RX300 wearing Siem Reap license plate 2B.5315.

The victim’s body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony while the car was taken to the police station. AREY

You May Also Like

UPDATE: Kampot 9 Year Old Recovering From Attack

cne0

Search For Bodies After Battambang Mudslides

cne2

Seven Vietnamese Charged With Bavet Kidnappings

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *