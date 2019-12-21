Phnom Penh: More Chinese suspects have been arrested for illegal detention and extortion.



The arrests were made at 5:40 pm on December 20, 2019 at the Jinghua Hotel, Street 139, Group 14, Village 2, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

The arrested men were named as:

LY KANGJIE, 27

WU YOU, a 25-year-old

WANG JIAN, 29

CHEN JOJIA, a 27-year-old

The victim was named as HUANG BOLIN a 20 year old Chinese man (who also does not appear to have a passport/visa).

The five were taken away by the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Office from the municipal police force on charges of human trafficking and extortion.

TVFB