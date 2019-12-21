Preah Sihanouk Province: His Excellency Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, has ordered the authorities involved in the provincial administration or Sihanoukville government to suspend some non-essential activities of inspecting foreign businesses, especially Chinese businesses. The governor said that some foreigners were scared may stop doing business and return to their country of origin.

According to HE Governor, it has been reported that city or provincial officials have been inspecting foreign places of business for various reasons, such as looking at business laws or detecting business places and demanding payment, etc.

His Excellency the Governor has ordered the suspension and, where necessary, any such checks must be approved by the Commission prior to carrying them out.

Nevertheless, HE Governor had encouraged the operation to crack down on drug cases or other criminal offenses carried out by foreigners, so the police force would continue regular activities.

Remarks by His Excellency Kouch Chamroeun, President of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Unity Commission were made on the afternoon of December 20, 2019, with a further discussion on encouraging foreign investors to invest in legitimate businesses in Preah Sihanouk province.

TVFB