A “trusting and loving” teacher from Barry has died unexpectedly while travelling through Asia with his partner.

Lewis Davies, 26, suffered a seizure in Cambodia in the early hours of December 18 and died after his heart stopped, despite receiving more than 30 minutes of CPR.

Mr Davies, who was epileptic, was travelling through Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia on a working holiday with his partner. The couple were teaching English as they travelled.

Cambodian police received reports that a British tourist had died at the Riverside Backpacker Lodge, in Phnom Penh, at around midday on Wednesday.

The former pupil at Barry Boy’s Comprehensive was well-known in his home community in Barry, being a regular volunteer presenter on the BRO radio station.

Mr Davies also volunteered at the Atal y Fro Domestic Violence and Abuse Services and stood in the Vale of Glamorgan council elections for the Cadoc ward in 2012.

In a moving tribute to Mr Davies, the family said: “He loved music and playing the piano, as well as radio presenting, and he volunteered as a presenter at in Barry. His biggest dreams were to become a full time radio presenter.

“He also loved to travel the world and take every opportunity and experience he could. Lewis was a kind, trusting, loving person and had a great sense of humor.

“He lived life to his fullest.”

The family are desperately trying to raise funds to fly Mr Davies’ body back to the UK after it was discovered his travel insurance had laspsed.

Cousin Ceallach Bennett said it would cost £10,000 to return Mr Davies’ body to Welsh soil for a “proper burial”.

She said: “We’re in desperate need. If his body is in Cambodia for too long, he will be cremated there without any of his family.

“We are all in shock and absolutely heartbroken to have lost our kind, lovely Lewis.”

