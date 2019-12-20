Phnom Penh: : An Indian tuk-tuk driver picked up a strange customer at 8:30 pm (*day not clear) near Wat Phnom.

Arriving near Wat Phnom at the Daun Penh statue, the tuk tuk driver saw a large python across his path. He stopped the ride to make sure the snake was not hit by traffic and the python climbed into his tuk-tuk.

The serpent stopped under the steering wheel and went quiet.

The frightened driver asked for help from passers by to retrieve the python, but the snake refused to budge for at least for an hour. After being removed, it was then released into Wat Phnom. KBN