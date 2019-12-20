Phnom Penh: (Breaking News) POST NEWS has reported the arrest of Sarun Vithrat, the owner of a PTT petrol station near National Road No 2 for the illegal beating of a teacher he accused of spying in the women’s toilets on December 16th.

The detained man is the son of lawmaker and former Agriculture minister Chan Sarun (and nephew of Oscar winning actor Haing S. Ngor).

There is no more information at present, although the arrest was not unexpected as various news outlets yesterday questioned the lack of action from authorities and were told that, even though an official complaint had not been lodged, the courts could still launch an investigation and/or prosecution.