Phnom Penh: On December 20, 2019, a Nigerian man named FRANK UBALE, 50, and three kilograms of drugs, including cocaine, where brought to Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

FRANK UBALE, was arrested by the Royal Gendarmerie on December 16, 2019, in Chom Chao I, Por Senchey District, Phnom Penh.

The Nigerian drug smuggling gang had been under investigation for more than 3 months before the arrest was made. *Another unnamed Nigerian man drowned after jumping into a pond to evade capture.

Another Nigerian man is hunted by the Phnom Penh Gendarmerie in connection with the case. AREY