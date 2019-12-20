Man Freed After Crash In Kampot Town
Kampot: On December 20, 2019, there was an accident involving a Lexus 570 and a mixer truck.
The accident occurred just before the new bridge in Andong Khmer village, Kampot town.
After the incident, authorities arrived at the scene to rescue a man who was trapped in a vehicle and detained the driver of the cement truck for questioning. AREY
One thought on “Man Freed After Crash In Kampot Town”
Lexus 570 and the driver is trapped? We expect higher level of safety, from Lexus.