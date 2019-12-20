FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Man Freed After Crash In Kampot Town

Kampot: On December 20, 2019, there was an accident involving a Lexus 570 and a mixer truck.

The accident occurred just before the new bridge in Andong Khmer village, Kampot town.

After the incident, authorities arrived at the scene to rescue a man who was trapped in a vehicle and detained the driver of the cement truck for questioning. AREY

One thought on “Man Freed After Crash In Kampot Town

  • NTSB crash test
    December 20, 2019 at 10:26 am
    Permalink

    Lexus 570 and the driver is trapped? We expect higher level of safety, from Lexus.

    Reply

