Preah Sihanouk province: On December 20, 2019, the head of the Sihanoukville Electric Power Department said that power outages in some areas of Sihanoukville were caused by landslides that led to the collapse of the high voltage (MV) posts in Village 03, Sangkat 03, Sihanoukville.

According to the Electricity Chief, water from the construction of new sewage systems and water supply was to blame. A technical team is arranging for the electricity to be restored to citizens and customers.