Takeo: At 2:00 pm on December 19, 2019, there was a traffic accident on National Road (*source says 4, but a mistake) between Km 41-42 in Bati district, Takeo province.

A RAV4, 2Q-2577, heading from North to South, was driven GUILLET PABUCK (? *name not correct), a 67-year-old French national, and collided with a Honda ridden by Chom Krom, 17 year old male student, causing serious injury.

After the incident, the police took the vehicles and driver for questioning while the injured sent to hospital. POST NEWS