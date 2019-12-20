FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Frenchman Involved In Takeo Traffic Accident

cne0 Views 0 Comments ,

Takeo: At 2:00 pm on December 19, 2019, there was a traffic accident on National Road (*source says 4, but a mistake) between Km 41-42 in Bati district, Takeo province.

A RAV4, 2Q-2577, heading from North to South, was driven GUILLET PABUCK (? *name not correct), a 67-year-old French national, and collided with a Honda ridden by Chom Krom, 17 year old male student, causing serious injury.

After the incident, the police took the vehicles and driver for questioning while the injured sent to hospital. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Singaporean Tourist Dies In Siem Reap

cne0

Train Runs Over Drunk’s Arm

cne0

Siem Reap Police Suspended After Gun Incident

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *