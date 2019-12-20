Pursat: People recently discovered a statues carved on a stone wall in the central Cardamom Mountains in Kbal Domrei village, Anlab Chambok commune, Krakor district

It is believed that the site was a temple which might originally date from the Chenla period (around 4-7 century). *The Buddha images would probably have come afterwards, but it isn’t yet clear.

A specialist team is being sent to go to the study site to find out the exact time that the site was used and made, especially for the rock carvings.

The discovery was made on November (*or maybe December) 18, 2019.