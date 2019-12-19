Phnom Penh: A man who apparently passed out drunk on the train line was run over at 5.10 am on the morning of December 19, 2019 in Prey Sal Village, Kakap 2 Commune, Porsenchey District.

The victim was identified only as a 39-year-old male.

According to the source, the victim was a known drunk and drug user.

According to the source, before the incident on the evening of the 18th, the victim bought beer to drink alone and had won an additional 12 cans from a ring pull prize. He went to drink near the tracks at the scene. Neighbors, who had seen the man being a nuisance most days, left him alone. Just after 5am on December 19th, when the westbound train was approaching Phnom Penh, people heard loud cries for help, and went to see him with his left arm missing.

He was taken away to Ponchen Tong Referral Hospital for treatment.

POST NEWS