Banteay Meanchey: Thai authorities have set up a PA system at the Malai border gate to Cambodia making announcements that a ban live pigs and all kinds of pork products has been issued. Violators face 2 years in prison and a fine of 2 thousand baht.

*Whether this is just a localized issue or something more widespread is unclear. Similar cases have happened, such as in January around Preah Vihear.

KPT