Phnom Penh: Two cars were taken away by at 11:20 am on December 19, 2019, in Tonle Bassac commune, Chamkarmon district. They had been sitting there for a few days.

They were taken to the Chamkar Morn Police Inspectorate.

What the police and other media haven’t seemed to have latched onto yet, is that the black Volkswagen was reported stolen in Bavet on December 7, along with over $500,000.

*CNE have eyes like whatever a collective noun for hawks is.