Phnom Penh: At 10:30 am, 19 December 2019 A foreigner named PATRICK JEAN BAPTISTE DALIARI , a 61-year-old French national, came to the office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Office to apply for a lost passport.

Came into Cambodia on November 20, 2019 into Poipet from Thailand, entering the country without a passport. He confessed and it was found out he had committed robberies and murder(s) in France and has been in prison for 20 years.

He was sent for processing and further action.

*It is not clear whether hie is still wanted for any crimes



