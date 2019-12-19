Battambang: The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has denied any requests to demolish the old stone bridge ( Spean Thmor Chas) located in front of Provincial Hall in Kamakor Village, Sangkat Svay Por, Battambang. The bridge is more than 100 years old and built during the colonial era and one of the oldest pieces of heritage in the town.

Experts are to be drafted in to give a detailed report on the state of the structure and come up with plans to restore it.

On December 15, the Battambang Provincial Hall announced a ban on pedestrians crossing the bridge due to deteriorating condition.

The bridge was built in 1916. KPT