Runaway Drunk Chinese In Porsche Pays Out Compo

Phnom Penh: A Chinese driver was stopped and detained at 11:30 pm on December 17, 2019, along Russian Federation Road near the Attwood Building.

According to sources, the man, driving a white Porsche had fled the scene of an accident after hitting an Indian tuk-tuk.

Authorities said the Chinese man was drunk.

After the incident, the two parties agreed to negotiate with each a $ 4,000 compensation payment was agreed for damages and medical expenses.

  • Tuk Tuk
    December 18, 2019 at 9:26 am
    Only 4000usd? What about medical, trauma, loss of earnings?

