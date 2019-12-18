Phnom Penh: A Nigerian man named FRANK UBALE, 50, was caught with a variety of drugs weighing over 3 kg in Por Sen Chey district. The arrest took place at 18:50 on 16 December 2019 in Chom Chao.

The suspect confessed to working with 2 other Nigerians to sell drugs.

The suspects are now being investigated by the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie, and the Royal Gendarmerie of Crime Investigation Bureau are continuing to interrogate and raise their cases to court. TDN

In what appears to be a related incident, POST NEWS reported a ‘black man’ had been found dead in a lake after escaping from a police raid in the same area and same day. A search failed o find him, but his corpse floated up and was spotted on the morning of the 18th. LATER CONFIRMED- no name as yet