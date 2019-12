Phnom Penh: A British tourist has died at the Riverside Backpackers, Room R8, # 2, # 17E0, Street 144, Village 4, Kandal Market 1, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh, December 18 2019 at 12 noon.

Police say LEWIS JORDAN DAVIES was a 26-year-old British male.

As a result of information collected and the examination, authorities confirmed that the death was from a heart attack may have been caused by epilepsy/a seizure.

The body was taken to Stung Meanchey pagoda.